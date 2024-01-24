"I need you to look after this for me" - Legendary former WWE champion shares emotional moment with The Rock's daughter Ava following massive return

WWE legend William Regal marked his on-screen return during the latest episode of WWE NXT.

After the earlier announcement that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson had joined TKO's Board of Directors, the day became even more significant for the family as his daughter Ava Raine was appointed as the new General Manager of NXT.

During this week's show, Ava, who became WWE's youngest General Manager, received guidance from William Regal. The former NXT General Manager acknowledged the demanding, and often unappreciated aspects of the role, and entrusted her with the care of NXT's legacy. Concluding with confidence in her capabilities, he assured Ava of his continual availability for advice and support.

"Congratulations Ava! You are officially the youngest General Manager in WWE. I need you to look after this brand for me. I was here from Day 1 in NXT, and it means the absolute world to me. It is a thankless job. Long hours, egos to juggle, lots of split-second and sometimes very tough decisions to make. But I know you can do it," Regal said.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for William Regal moving forward.

What did you make of Ava being appointed as the General Manager of NXT? Let us know in the comments section below.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.