2-time WWE Champion compares his potential heel turn call with John Cena

Multi-time World Champion John Cena has been the face of the WWE for almost a decade. During his full-time tenure, former CEO Vince McMahon refused and shut off every opportunity of turning The Champ into a heel character.

The effect of Cena being the ultimate babyface has caught former two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre's attention. Unlike his previous villain moniker, The Scottish Warrior has been on the bright side for several months.

McIntyre has been involved in storylines that led to him being a fan favorite. The star is set to take on Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam.

Word on the street is that there has been a call for Drew McIntyre's heel turn by the company. However, the 38-year-old star is unwilling to turn to the dark side unless it makes sense.

During a recent interview with Armon Sandler on Stay Busy, the former World Champion explained he understands the volume and effect of his name on the fans. He drew a comparison with WWE legend John Cena stating why he never turned heel.

"People are calling for a heel turn, but I'm not willing to do that unless it makes perfect sense. We have a lot of equity in Drew McIntyre. I show up at Special Olympics and see the effect WWE and McIntyre has on people and I can understand Cena's perspective of not turning," he said. [H/T - Fightful]

Kevin Owens opened up about making his main roster debut against John Cena

The current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens debuted in 2015 on an episode of RAW. He blindsided The Leader of Cenation on his open challenge for the United States Championship.

While speaking on TNT Sports' Ariel Helwani Meets, The Prizefighter talked about why he wanted to kickstart his main roster debut against John Cena.

"When I worked with Cena back in 2015, it's because he needed somebody new. And he just felt like the roster was pretty much he had done everything he could. And then he looked at NXT and who was the top guy in NXT? It was me so he's like, 'That's the guy.' Right place, right time," KO said.

Owens and Cena put their rivalry to bed and teamed up at the final SmackDown episode of 2022. During their match against The Bloodline, the duo defeated the team of Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

Only time will tell if McIntyre gets a heel turn or will continue as the babyface in World Wrestling Entertainment.

