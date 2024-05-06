2-time WWE champion hypes RAW return after 914 days

The May 6th episode of WWE RAW will feature some can't-miss wrestling matches which include the King of the Ring qualifiers. Among them includes Gunther vs. Sheamus in only their third one-on-one encounter, and a showdown between all-time babyface superstars Kofi Kingston and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

Another intrigue heading into the red brand's show tonight is the first appearance of Karrion Kross since his WWE release in November 2021. Despite being a popular NXT Champion at the time, he was brought to the main roster without Scarlett Bordeaux and squashed by Jeff Hardy. This was followed by subpar booking and him departing the company in about three months.

The Herald of Doomsday most definitely will be looking to rectify what transpired the last time he was on RAW. After all, this time around, he will be joining the roster with Scarlett and the rest of The Final Testament.

Taking to X, Karrion Kross highlighted the momentum his faction was able to build on SmackDown last Friday night, as the AOP defeated New Catch Republic. He referred to NXT's Frazer and Axiom. Finally, Kross made an emphatic statement about his arrival to Monday Night RAW:

"A toll paid in full. And where were Frazer & Axiom? False heroes exposed again. @WWE #SmackDown Now, A new chapter in The Final Testament begins on #WWERAW tonight," wrote Kross.

Check out Karrion Kross' X post below:

Expand Tweet

After their feud-ending street fight at WrestleMania XL, Bobby Lashley, Karrion Kross, and their respective factions, went their separate ways. Kross has since worked in NXT as well.

Karrion Kross discusses humiliating first run in WWE

Despite a successful run in NXT, Karrion Kross was booked poorly on the main roster. Not to mention, brought abruptly to RAW. His embarrassing loss to Jeff Hardy was while he was NXT Champion in his second reign.

Recalling how people in the audience were laughing at him following his draft to the red brand a month later, Kross spoke about his first WWE run during an interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show. This was after he returned to the Stamford-based promotion in August 2022:

"Well, I don't know if I've ever said this publicly, but the first time I came out with the mask, there were people laughing in the audience. They were laughing," said Kross. "I always remember getting into this business thinking to myself, 'when this is all said and done, I want to leave this place better than it was before I came in...' When I came out with that and I heard people laughing, I was like...' You know, what I'm doing right now to me at that time, it felt like I was betraying everything that I wanted to contribute to."

After the loss to Hardy in July, Karrion Kross was drafted to Monday Night RAW the following month after the latter dropped the NXT Championship.