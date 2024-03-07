2-time WWE champion to induct Paul Heyman in the Hall of Fame? - Legend discusses possibility 

As WrestleMania comes to Philadelphia, it is only fitting for WWE to reward Paul Heyman with a Hall of Fame ring this year. However, as of yet, fans don't know who will be inducting the brain behind ECW into the Hall of Fame. While several names have been thrown around, there is no one person everyone unanimously agrees on.

Another Hall of Famer, Bully Ray, recently shared his take on who should get the honor. The former Tag Team Champion named former Paul Heyman Guy CM Punk as his top choice. Given their long and storied history together, it would make sense for The Second City Saint to be the one to induct Heyman into the 2024 class.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray commented on the situation and explained why Punk would be a good choice at this point:

"Punk is a great choice. First of all, Punk, who should have been wrestling at WrestleMania this year most likely against Seth Rollins, unfortunately, gets the triceps injury. He's on the shelf, they used him at the press conference and how can we get some of our value, some of our money's worth out Punk? We're paying him, so let's have him do something. Punk, the first Paul Heyman guy in the WWE, even before Brock [Lesnar]." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

CM Punk and Paul Heyman's history in WWE

CM Punk has admitted that when he first joined WWE, he wasn't in the good books of many higher-ups in the company. However, one of the people who were in favor of pushing Punk was Paul Heyman. The former WWE Champion can credit a large portion of his initial success to Paul Heyman.

The two got to share the screen in 2012 when Punk was in his second run as the WWE Champion. Serving as his manager, Heyman did some of the best work of his career alongside Punk before turning on him and starting a feud between the two.

Following Punk's departure in 2014, the two didn't ever interact. However, following his return late last year, The Voice of the Voiceless name-dropped Heyman in a promo, and it seems inevitable that the two will cross paths again.

