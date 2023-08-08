2-time WWE Champion missing from RAW this week; was furious after loss at SummerSlam leaving the arena - Report

Losing at a major event like WWE SummerSlam is never easy, and as a result, any star might be upset. That happens to be exactly what's happened with one top star at the event. Drew McIntyre is now missing from WWE RAW this week after losing at SummerSlam.

Drew McIntyre returned to RAW a few weeks back and immediately got involved with Gunther as the Intercontinental title picture took shape.

The star walked out of the WWE SummerSlam arena almost immediately after losing his match against Gunther. The star had not even bothered to change and was quite furious. He even ignored the questions that were aimed at him by the interviewer, turning to glare at her just once before leaving.

Now, the entire situation appears to have changed yet again. The star had returned after being out of action since losing to The Ring General at WrestleMania, and now the day after losing his match at SummerSlam, McIntyre is missing once more.

According to Fightful Select, he was not listed internally.

It remains to be seen when he features next and, when he does, who he faces next. Chad Gable is challenging Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship, so it's difficult to see if The Scottish Warrior could fit into that equation somehow.

