2-time WWE champion says he can no longer wrestle without risking being crippled

A two-time WWE champion has spoken up about his wrestling career. He's revealed that he's afraid to wrestle further without risking being crippled.

DDP has stepped away from his in-ring career for some time, although he has not had an official retirement match. The last time he wrestled was on an episode of AEW Dynamite in 2020. There, he faced MJF, The Blade, and The Butcher when teaming with Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall.

DDP has shared a post saying he is playable in the WWE 2K25 Game. He said that even though he was still playable, he could go in the ring, too. He said that he could still wrestle now and that it was possible.

Unfortunately, he explained, he knew he should not and chose not to. The legend said that if he continued to wrestle, then he would be crippled at some point. Thus, he was available in the game, but in the ring, he was done.

"You can play as me on the new WWE 2K because today’s DDP can still GO in the ring if I choose to. I choose not to because it would fu**ing cripple me at some point! I’m still a Ferrari. I just got 998,000 miles on me. 🤪DDP #WWE2K25 DDP YOGA," he wrote.

Fans may see the uncensored Facebook post here.

The star is done with his in-ring career (via DDP's Facebook)

DDP revealed that Triple H shared a rule about the WWE Hall of Fame

DDP was recently on the 83 Weeks podcast with Eric Bischoff and Lex Luger. There, he discussed a rule Triple H had shared with him for people entering the Hall of Fame.

He said that for anyone to be considered if they had substance problems, they had to be sober for 12 months.

"He pulled me aside and said, 'I'm not saying this is gonna happen, but we've got this thing. People have gotta be sober for a year before we even consider that if that was an issue. He said, 'We both know those guys should be in, but that day is not today or this year,' or whenever."

Lex Luger will be inducted this year alongside Triple H, Michelle McCool, and The Natural Disasters. This year's ceremony will also feature an "Immortal Moment" category with the match between Bret "The Hitman" Hart and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin from WrestleMania 13.

