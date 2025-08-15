2-time WWE champion training for an in-ring return

WWE has a few international shows lined up in the coming months following The Biggest Party of the Summer in New Jersey, and one name has resumed in-ring training after a hiatus from injury since January 2025.

Last year, Apollo Crews appeared on the blue brand and teamed up with Baron Corbin for a while against Legado Del Fantasma. After Corbin's WWE contract expired and the company chose not to renew it, Crews returned to singles action for a while on Friday Night SmackDown before he got injured in January 2025.

In the following month, it was revealed that the former Intercontinental and United States Champion underwent surgery, and he didn't provide any significant updates for months until now. He recently uploaded a story on Instagram where he was seen training for an in-ring return.

The 37-year-old WWE star's last televised match was on Friday Night SmackDown when he defeated Johnny Gargano in a one-on-one contest that lasted less than five minutes. It seems likely that Crews, once cleared to return on the road, might end up on the blue brand.

Apollo Crews is training for an in-ring return! [Image credit: Apollo Crews' Instagram account]

It'll be interesting to see Crews return to action in the coming months.

Ex-WWE writer wants Apollo Crews to appear in TNA Wrestling

TNA Wrestling formed a new partnership with the Stamford-based promotion, and it has benefited both companies significantly over the past few months. Moreover, crossovers have become quite common, as Trick Williams and Jacy Jayne are holding gold in TNA Wrestling. Whereas Moose, Joe Hendry, Masha Slamovich, and more have become staples on the developmental brand.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo suggested that the former Intercontinental and United States Champion should appear in TNA Wrestling, as he could make a big impression as a performer on a different brand.

"I would take an Apollo Crews in a second [in TNA's position]... I would take all of them, bro. All of them. In a heartbeat," Russo said.

It'll be interesting to see what's next for Apollo Crews in WWE when he returns as a full-time competitor.

