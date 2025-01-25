Veteran on Apollo Crews' possible brand switch after WWE announcement (Exclusive)

Apollo Crews has been assigned to the SmackDown brand since the 2024 WWE Draft. According to veteran wrestling writer Vince Russo, the 37-year-old would benefit from being involved in WWE's new agreement with TNA.

On January 16, TNA and WWE announced a multi-year cross-promotional partnership. As part of the deal, TNA wrestlers and talents from WWE's NXT developmental brand can appear on each other's shows.

Russo discussed the agreement on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo alongside host Dr. Chris Featherstone. The former WWE writer named Crews as someone who could make a big impression if he returns to NXT and appears in TNA:

"I would take an Apollo Crews in a second [in TNA's position]," Russo said. "I would take all of them, bro. All of them. In a heartbeat." [16:59 – 17:07]

Why TNA might suit Apollo Crews

Since joining WWE in 2015, Apollo Crews has moved between RAW, SmackDown, and NXT several times. He has held the Intercontinental and United States Championships but never won a world title.

Dr. Chris Featherstone believes a run with the TNA World Championship could be more appealing to Crews than the NXT Championship:

"TNA still has some pedigree to it as far as [the] World Championship. This is the 23rd year of TNA, so it's got some pedigree there. I would, personally, if I was someone like an Apollo Crews, I would rather be TNA World Champion than NXT Champion. I personally think there could be some benefit. There should be." [17:08 – 17:33]

On January 24, Crews defeated Johnny Gargano on SmackDown after Motor City Machine Guns thwarted Tommaso Ciampa's attempt to interfere.

Do you think Crews should move to NXT and become part of the TNA partnership? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

