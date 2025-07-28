2-time WWE Champion volunteers to replace Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam 

A major WWE star has offered to replace Drew McIntyre if he cannot make it back to the United States ahead of SummerSlam. McIntyre shared a video yesterday and disclosed that he was stuck in the United Kingdom and was denied entry into the USA.The Miz took to Instagram today to share a video and said that he wanted to replace Drew McIntyre if he can't perform at the PLE. Drew McIntyre is scheduled to team up with Logan Paul to battle Randy Orton and Jelly Roll at SummerSlam 2025. The SmackDown star noted that he was Paul's first tag team partner in the company.&quot;The man who is bored at work forgot his passport. Drew McIntyre is landlocked in the UK and might not even be able to make it to work at SummerSlam. Well, that looks like the United States to me, and I'm not landlocked. So it looks like Logan Paul needs a partner. Let me ask you a question: Who is the person that brought Logan Paul into WWE?&quot; he said.The veteran claimed that Paul could be a future world champion and boasted about his victories over Randy Orton in the past.&quot;I look at him as someone who could be a world champion. He's not just a celebrity playing wrestler; he is the blueprint to what the future looks like. And now he has to go to SummerSlam and go up against Randy Orton and Jelly Roll. Let me ask you this: Who did I beat to win my first WWE championship? Did you forget? Yeah, I've beaten Randy Orton. Not just once, many times, on big stages, and I can do it again,&quot; he added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJacob Fatu defeated The Miz this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown in a singles match.Drew McIntyre comments on not being allowed back into the United States ahead of WWE SummerSlamDrew McIntyre revealed on social media yesterday that he was stuck in England ahead of WWE SummerSlam.McIntyre shared a video while walking around in a field and noted that he was not allowed to board his flight back to America. The former champion stated that he attended a friend's wedding with his wife, but was blocked from returning to the United States following the ceremony.&quot;I can't get back into America. They wouldn't let me board my flight. Look at this scenic countryside, does that look like an American scenic countryside? No. I am in England still. At my buddies' wedding, what a wedding it was. Planning to go back and train for SummerSlam, but no, I got blocked,&quot; he said. [From 00:09 - 00:25]You can check out the video below:Only time will tell if Drew McIntyre will be able to compete in the tag team match at WWE SummerSlam this weekend.If you use the quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.