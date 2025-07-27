Drew McIntyre could miss WWE SummerSlam after being denied entry to the US

Drew McIntyre revealed that he could miss WWE SummerSlam 2025 due to not being allowed back into the United States. The former World Heavyweight Champion is scheduled to compete in a tag team match at SummerSlam next weekend.The Scottish Warrior took to social media today to share a new video. McIntyre noted that he went to a friend's wedding in the UK but has not been allowed back into America.&quot;I can't get back into America. They wouldn't let me board my flight. Look at this scenic countryside, does that look like an American scenic countryside? No. I am in England still. At my buddies' wedding, what a wedding it was. Planning to go back and train for SummerSlam, but no, I got blocked,&quot; he said. [From 00:09 - 00:25]McIntyre added that his wife was allowed to go back to the United States to care for their animals while he was still in the United Kingdom. The veteran suggested that Jelly Roll may be behind the situation to keep him away ahead of WWE SummerSlam and claimed that he was going to make him pay.&quot;So you are going to screw up my training for SummerSlam week? Why am I in a field? I don't know why I am in a field, but I can tell you one thing. When this is all over, and I'm going to get back, I'm going to drop you, Jelly Roll. I'm going to make you pay, and eventually, you are going to gain all of that weight back,&quot; added McIntyre. [From 01:25 - 1:37]You can check out the video below:Jelly Roll is scheduled to team up with Randy Orton to battle Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre in a tag team match at WWE SummerSlam 2025.Drew McIntyre takes a shot at the WWE locker roomDrew McIntyre recently criticized his peers in the WWE locker room for not being in the best shape possible.Speaking on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, Drew McIntyre noted that 85% of the roster did not look like they belonged on television. He suggested that a bunch of stars needed to hit the gym and do something to generate attention from fans.“Drives me nuts when I see some of our guys on some of these huge, you know, public platforms, huge TV shows, because these days, no offense but 85% of our guys don’t look like they should be in WWE on Netflix and stuff. It’s like, Jesus, guys get in the freaking gym. At least get something that grabs your attention,&quot; McIntyre said. [H/T: WrestlePurists]You can check out the video below:It will be fascinating to see if Drew McIntyre can make it back to the United States in time for WWE SummerSlam.If you use the quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.