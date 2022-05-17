2-time WWE Champion wants rematch against Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley believes he has unfinished business with Brock Lesnar following their altercations in WWE earlier this year.

Lashley reportedly suffered a legitimate shoulder injury during his WWE Championship win over Lesnar at the Royal Rumble in January. A month later, The Beast Incarnate regained the title inside the Elimination Chamber after a storyline concussion-related injury ruled Lashley out of the six-man match.

Speaking to So Catch, The All Mighty made it clear that his rivalry with Lesnar is far from over.

“Did I get a chance to beat him up the way that I wanted to?” Lashley said. “No, but I did pin him, so there’s one good thing and the rest is bad. Hopefully we get an opportunity to go in there again and actually really slug it out... There’s gonna be another Brock and Bobby match-up and I’ll really be able to beat him up the way that I want to.” [3:37-4:03]

Bobby Lashley pinned Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble following interference from Roman Reigns. Reflecting on the controversial outcome, Lashley said in-character that Reigns made the match all about himself simply because he wants people to acknowledge him.

Bobby Lashley clarifies misconception about his Brock Lesnar feud

Before the two men finally crossed paths on WWE television in January, Lashley had spoken for almost four years about his wish to face Lesnar.

The two-time WWE Champion’s repeated mentions of Lesnar in media interviews led many to believe that the former UFC star was his dream opponent. However, according to Lashley, that was not the case.

“Everybody’s been saying that about this is my dream match,” Lashley said. “It hasn’t been my dream match. It was a match that I heard from the beginning of the times when I first came in, everybody was like, ‘Bobby-Brock, Bobby-Brock.’ It just kept going on and on and on. It’s something that needed to happen at some point in time.” [3:19-3:36]

Lashley defeated Omos in a steel cage match on the latest episode of RAW. Lesnar, meanwhile, has not appeared in WWE since losing against Reigns at WrestleMania 38.

Please credit So Catch and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Missed out on what went down with Sasha and Naomi during RAW? Sign up for our exclusive newsletter.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar again? Yes No 15 votes so far

Edited by Colin Tessier