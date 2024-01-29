2-time WWE Champion doesn't have to win the Elimination Chamber to challenge Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes CM Punk does not have to win the Elimination Chamber match to challenge Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Title.

Punk returned to the Stamford-based company about three months ago. He was later confronted by World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on RAW. The Best in the World told The Visionary he might challenge him for the title if he wins the Royal Rumble. However, the two-time WWE Champion failed to win the historic match last Saturday after being eliminated by Cody Rhodes.

Since Punk's appearance at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event was confirmed earlier by WWE, many speculated he would win the Elimination Chamber match to earn a shot at Rollins' title at WrestleMania 40.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop, Matt Morgan claimed The Best in the World does not need to win the Elimination Chamber match to challenge Rollins.

"I don't think, this sounds so arrogant. I don't think he has to win nothing. Yeah, there's enough heat between the two that Seth can just challenge him," he said. [1:22:30 - 1:22:38]

Seth Rollins isn't happy with CM Punk's WWE return

When CM Punk returned at Survivor Series: WarGames, Seth Rollins was clearly unhappy. He expressed his feelings to The Best in the World during their confrontation on RAW.

Speaking to UFC legend Daniel Cormier on DC & RC, Rollins dubbed Punk a "selfish jerk."

"In the last few years, we're starting to skyrocket. You look at the Netflix deal. Huge news. Huge news for our industry, for the entertainment industry, for live sports in general. It's going to be a massive shift. I feel like I've been a big part of that. One thing I don't want is somebody like that, who has caused problems and been a selfish jerk everywhere he's gone, I don't want him to come in here and ruin what we've done and what we've built," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Seth Rollins and CM Punk are seemingly building up to a massive square-off.

