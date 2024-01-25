WWE RAW star calls CM Punk a "selfish jerk"

A WWE RAW has taken a shot at CM Punk ahead of the Royal Rumble this Saturday night at Tropicana Field. Punk will be competing in the Men's Royal Rumble match this weekend.

CM Punk made his stunning return to WWE at Survivor Series 2023. The controversial star was fired by AEW President Tony Khan after a backstage altercation with Jack Perry ahead of All In 2023 at Wembley Stadium.

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has made his opinion of CM Punk known in the past and has referred to the veteran as a "cancer". Speaking with UFC legend Daniel Cormier on DC & RC, The Visionary claimed that CM Punk was a "selfish jerk" and didn't want the baggage that comes along with him in WWE.

"In the last few years, we're starting to skyrocket. You look at the Netflix deal. Huge news. Huge news for our industry, for the entertainment industry, for live sports in general. It's going to be a massive shift. I feel like I've been a big part of that. One thing I don't want is somebody like that, who has caused problems and been a selfish jerk everywhere he's gone, I don't want him to come in here and ruin what we've done and what we've built," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Seth Rollins on WWE becoming the biggest wrestling company in the world in spite of CM Punk

Seth Rollins has taken CM Punk to task for how he handled his WWE departure.

Punk's time in WWE came to an end in 2014 and he stayed away from professional wrestling for seven long years. He returned on the 2nd edition of AEW Rampage, but his time in the promotion was ultimately an unmitigated disaster. During his conversation on RC & DC, the World Heavyweight Champion pointed out that WWE has remained the biggest wrestling organization on the planet without Punk on the roster.

"All he did the entire time he was gone was complain, whine, and moan and try to tear this place down. In spite of him and in spite of his efforts, we made this the best and biggest wrestling company on the planet. Grown it beyond what anybody's imagination would have ever dreamed. I don't want him coming in here...I've used the word cancer before, I don't want to get too deep into it. I don't want him to be the reason this thing takes a nosedive or even takes a dip," he added. [H/T: Fightful]

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins suffered an injury in his title defense against Jinder Mahal earlier this month. He has provided an update on the injury and said that he hopes to be back in action in a month. It will be fascinating to see how much time the World Heavyweight Champion will miss moving forward.

Do you want to see CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments section below.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.