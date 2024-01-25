Seth Rollins gives major update on WWE return date

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has provided an update on his injury following WWE RAW.

The Visionary successfully defended his title against Jinder Mahal in the January 15 edition of the red brand but suffered an injury during the match. He addressed the crowd at the beginning of this past Monday's episode of RAW and vowed to walk into WrestleMania 40 as the World Heavyweight Champion.

Intercontinental Champion Gunther interrupted and stated that he was going to win the Royal Rumble. The Ring General added that he will be coming after Rollins' title after he wins the Men's Royal Rumble this Saturday.

Speaking with Daniel Cormier on ESPN MMA, Seth Rollins noted that he dodged a bullet and his ACL is intact. He claimed that he is hoping to be back to full strength in about a month as he doesn't want to go to WrestleMania undercooked.

"Dodged a bullet the ACL is intact, the MCL will heal with time, I’m hoping to be back at full strength in around a month, [that’s] my kinda timeline. We’re gonna take it day-to-day, I’d like to be back in a month, I don’t wanna walk into WrestleMania & that be my first match in 2/3 months, that’s not gonna be good for me. I want to be able to get back in there, test the wheels & make sure we’re in a good place so we’ll see how it goes. I’m happy we dodged a bullet & wasn’t anything too serious that was gonna put me on the shelf for 6-9 months," he said.

Former WWE writer criticizes Seth Rollins' promo on RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo has pointed out a flaw in Seth Rollins' segment on WWE RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo wondered why Seth Rollins would still be the World Heavyweight Champion if he is not going to defend it until WrestleMania 40. Russo noted that it didn't make sense for Rollins to remain champion if he was going to be out of action for that long.

"I was just a little confused because he's talking about he's got a torn meniscus, whatever his injuries are. But he's talking about the doctor saying three to four months. But he's saying he'll be back a lot sooner. So I guess he's gunning for WrestleMania. When is WrestleMania? April? So, about 10 weeks... I mean, I don't understand. He doesn't defend the title for 10 weeks and he's still the champion?" [3:25 onwards]

Seth Rollins vowed to be a fighting champion when he defeated AJ Styles last year to capture the title. It will be interesting to see when Rollins is healthy enough to return to action in the weeks ahead.

