2-time WWE Intercontinental Champion set to miss WrestleMania 41 (Exclusive)

A former two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion might sit out WrestleMania 41, according to a new report. The superstar goes by the name of Shinsuke Nakamura. The King of Strong Style recently suffered a huge loss on Friday Night SmackDown.

During a recent edition of Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes provided an update on Shinsuke Nakamura's WrestleMania 41 future. The wrestling insider noted that Nakamura could possibly miss pro wrestling's grandest premium live event of the year.

"I wouldn't be surprised if he was off TV for a few weeks; may unfortunately miss out on WrestleMania just because he can't build him if he's not here. But, I don't anticipate him going anywhere, no." [From 23:00 onwards]

Earlier on the show, Bill Apter provided an update on Nakamura's potential WWE future, noting that the former multi-time champion was staying with the Stamford-based promotion.

"From what I understand, he's staying. I would say bring his old music back though. I really do. I miss that. But from what I understand, he's staying in the WWE. That's the last that I've heard." [From 22:41 onwards]

Nakamura suffered a huge defeat at the hands of LA Knight last week on SmackDown, losing his United States Championship in the process. The 45-year-old star had won the championship from Knight at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024.

Fans will have to wait to see Triple H's plans unfold for Shinsuke Nakamura on the road to WrestleMania 41.

