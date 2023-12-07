2-time WWE Universal champion was misunderstood for his intelligence, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently heaped praise on a former WWE Universal Champion for his brilliance, claiming that his vision was most likely not understood by his peers.

The WWE star in question is Bray Wyatt. His passing was undoubtedly a blow to the pro wrestling business as much as it was to his friends and family. Before his untimely demise, he seemed primed to embark on another epic run in WWE after his return.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, Vince Russo talked about how people seemed not to get on board with Bray Wyatt's ideas because they were out of the ordinary.

"Them saying 'I don't know about that' is them saying I don't understand that. That's what is because EC3 knew him, and they had a relationship. I did not know him, but bro, I could tell his level of intelligence was just... They did not understand him, because his brain was working on a different level. So when they say 'I don't know about that' they mean I don't understand that," said Russo. [1:16 onwards]

The former WWE writer had praised Bray Wyatt before as well

Holding Bray Wyatt in high esteem is not a new thing for Vince Russo, as he had previously made a major statement about his talent.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, the former writer had blasted the company for firing Bray Wyatt in 2021. He stated:

"I am telling you all second-generation wrestlers get it! They get it! They sat down and talked with their dads for hours and hours and hours. They get it! They understand it! That alone is a huge advantage. So you can take the fact that he is second-generation, and you know, his family in wrestling. He had this unbelievable creativity and character. Like I said, bro unless this was intentional, I don't know how it happens. I don't know. I swear to god, bro. If I could not get Bray Wyatt over, I would fire myself."

While Bray Wyatt is gone, he is sure to serve as an inspiration for up-and-coming stars for years to come.

