"If I could not get Bray Wyatt over, I would fire myself" - Former WWE writer makes a big statement on recent release (Exclusive)

Vince Russo was back for another insightful edition of "Writing with Russo" with Dr. Chris Featherstone, and the Veteran didn't mince his words while criticizing WWE's handling of Bray Wyatt.

Russo claimed that he would have fired himself from the company if he could not get a talent like Bray Wyatt over as a long-term top guy.

Wyatt was released from his WWE contract on July 31st, much to the surprise of the entire pro wrestling community, and Vince Russo was astounded by the company's mismanagement of the superstar.

Vince Russo praised Bray Wyatt's creative vision and said that the former WWE Champion was destined for the wrestling business as he was a second-generation performer.

Bray Wyatt's father, Mike Rotunda, was a 5-time tag team champion in WWE and continued working backstage in subsequent years.

Vince Russo stated that WWE might have intentionally stunted Bray Wyatt's growth as he couldn't find any other logical explanation to summarize the superstar's run in the company.

"And bro, we're not even bringing up the fact. We're neglecting the fact that, bro, this is a second-generation wrestler. Bro, I am telling you all second-generation wrestlers get it! They get it! They sat down and talked with their dads for hours and hours and hours. They get it! They understand it! That alone is a huge advantage. So you can take the fact that he is second-generation, and you know, his family in wrestling. He had this unbelievable creativity and character. Like I said, bro unless this was intentional, I don't know how it happens. I don't know. I swear to god, bro. If I could not get Bray Wyatt over, I would fire myself," stated Vince Russo.

Vince Russo on how WWE utilized Bray Wyatt

Russo continued and blamed the shortcomings in WWE's writing department as the reason behind Bray Wyatt's downfall.

The former WWE head writer said that the officials might have purposely not allowed Bray Wyatt to shine as there was no other way to stop a performer like him.

"You can't write a story if you don't know how to write it," added Russo, "It's that simple. You can't write it if you don't know how to write it."

"Bro, this isn't about dropping the ball. I'm telling you, Chris, it almost had to be on purpose because I don't know how you would not be able to get this guy over and allow this guy to get himself over unless you are purposely trying not to; it seems impossible to me," Russo concluded.

During the latest "Writing with Russo," the WWE Veteran also made an interesting observation about The Fiend and even compared Bray Wyatt to Mick Foley. You can check out the complete episode above.

