2-time WWE World Champion should make an appearance in TNA, believes Matt Hardy

Matt Hardy recently expressed his interest in seeing a two-time WWE World Champion appearance in TNA Wrestling. The Destroyer made this statement following last week's massive announcement of a multi-year partnership between WWE and TNA.

Before joining the Stamford-based promotion in 2016, AJ Styles was with TNA (Total Nonstop Action Wrestling) from 2002 to 2014. He was a key player in the company's success during that period, winning multiple championships, including the World Championship.

The Phenomenal One is currently sidelined from in-ring competition due to a Lisfranc injury. He sustained this injury during a match against Carmelo Hayes on Friday Night SmackDown in October 2024.

Speaking on his The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the 50-year-old legend stated that he would love to see AJ Styles return to TNA Wrestling. Matt Hardy confidently predicted that this would likely happen in the future:

"I would love to see an AJ Styles appearance at some point [in TNA]. That's something I would almost bet on happening," [From 58:43 to 58:51]

You can watch the entire episode below:

Chris Van Vliet also comments on WWE star AJ Styles' potential return to TNA

Popular TV host and podcaster Chris Van Vliet shared his two cents on the recent crossover between TNA and World Wrestling Entertainment. He made a bold statement about AJ Styles potentially returning to his old stomping grounds.

On his INSIGHT podcast, Vliet predicted that The Phenomenal One's comeback to TNA Wrestling would break the internet:

"When we talk about WWE and TNA having a partnership here, AJ Styles returning to TNA would break the internet," he said.

The wrestling world hopes AJ Styles returns in the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble Match at the Lucas Oil Stadium on February 1, 2025.

However, fans will have to wait and see if the multi-time World Champion will potentially appear in TNA.

