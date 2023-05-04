2-time WWE World Champion takes a shot at Conor McGregor following his latest tweets about Roman Reigns

Dolph Ziggler took a shot at Conor McGregor following his latest tweets about Roman Reigns.

Since Endeavor purchased WWE earlier this year, it was only a matter of time before UFC and WWE's top stars took shots at each other. It seems like top UFC fighter Conor McGregor is leading the charge.

Earlier, McGregor took shots at Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns when he called them wannabes. Conor then tweeted that he would suplex Heyman on-site. He then posted a photo of himself where he called himself the only real champ.

However, it looks like former world champion Dolph Ziggler also decided to get in on the action as he took a shot at McGregor. Ziggler took to Twitter to ask fans how much weight he could have to cut to fight McGregor.

"How much weight would I have to cut, to fight McGregor?"

You can check out the tweet below:

Wrestling veteran details how Roman Reigns is different from Hulk Hogan

Roman Reigns has been champion for over 970 days now. His title reign is the longest of the modern era and one of the longest in the company's history. Reigns is currently one of the biggest names in pro wrestling despite making fewer appearances on television.

Reigns' title reign often draws comparisons with many legends such as Hulk Hogan. On a recent episode of the UnSkripted podcast, Bill Apter mentioned how Hulk Hogan was visible in the public while Roman is absent from television for weeks.

"Definitely different. It was a different business back then. It was a different era back then and Hogan kept himself more visible than Roman at this time."

Apter also mentioned that back in the day, Hulk Hogan would cut promos from his house when he was not doing shows.

"I miss that part of pro wrestling. If Roman is not there, we got him in his home right now, cutting promos." [From 32:55 - 33:42]

Roman Reigns is on his way to becoming one of the greatest of all time. We will have to wait and see how long he remains a Champion.

When do you think Reigns will lose his title? Sound off in the comments section.

