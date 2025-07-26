2 WWE champions suddenly lose title match on SmackDown

Two WWE champions shockingly lost a championship match on SmackDown tonight. The loss came about very suddenly.Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis came out in force, representing The Wyatt Sicks, isolating Rey Fenix in their corner as they systematically destroyed him. They continued to beat him down and prevent him from tagging in Andrade, who was waiting to tag in.The WWE Tag Team Champions had their work cut out for them as they tried to retain their titles against a team that had all the momentum going for them since their creation. The two stars even had the match won, but the victory was stolen from them by Nikki Cross, who pulled the referee out.Thanks to the disqualification, the match came to a very sudden end, with Andrade and Rey Fenix winning through DQ, but still not winning the titles.The Wyatt Sicks, the current WWE Tag Team Champions, lost their match in a shock, but it soon turned into a brawl, with all the tag teams in the back spilling out. They had their battle in the middle of the ring, with all the tag teams getting destroyed.The match came to an end with the security team having to get involved, and a SummerSlam TLC match was announced by Nick Aldis to end things off for the night.