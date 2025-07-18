  • home icon
  • 2 WWE legends break silence after saying they will retire: "Do or die"

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 18, 2025 04:17 GMT
The two stars are set to retire (Credit: WWE.com)
Two WWE legends have now come out to say that they are ready to retire. They will be retiring in the case of a "Do or Die" scenario.

On tonight's episode of TNA, Jeff and Matt Hardy cut an emotional promo, where they revealed that they were ready to retire if they could not win the tag team ladder match at Slammiversary. They said it was time for them to go and thanked everyone for their support over the many years they had been in the business.

Following the promo, the two WWE legends, Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy, both commented on the match. Hardy called the situation a moment of honesty and said that Slammiversary was a do-or-die situation. He said that they didn't want to overstay their welcome.

"We don't wanna overstay our welcome. We need to look in the mirror and be very honest with ourselves, and the crowd didn't like hearing that. But for us, we are putting a little extra pressure on ourselves, and we are making Slammiversary at the UBS arena, a Do or Die event," Matt said.
Jeff Hardy added to it, reiterating what he had said earlier, saying that maybe it was time for the Hardy Party to end.

"We've attached the pressure to two outcomes. Either a resurrection of the Hardys, or the end of the Hardy Party."
It remains to be seen what happens at Slammiversary for the two WWE legends.

Please give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use any quotes from this article.

