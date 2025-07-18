"It's time for the Hardy party to end" - The Hardy Boyz issue serious statement on potential retirement 

The Hardy Boyz are among the greatest tag teams in wrestling history and have achieved the highest of highs in the business. However, Jeff and Matt Hardy recently stated that it might be time for them to hang up their boots for good if they fail to win the TNA Tag Team Championship at Slammiversary 2025.

Ad

The Hardy Boyz have achieved immense success in every major promotion worldwide, particularly in WWE and TNA. The duo will get another chance to nab the gold at Slammiversary on July 20, where they will feature in a four-way match for the TNA Tag Team Titles. The current champions, Ryan and Nic Nemeth, will put their titles on the line against Hardy Boyz, The Rascalz, and First Class.

On the latest episode of TNA IMPACT, Jeff and Matt Hardy cut an emotional promo in front of the fans, where they hinted at hanging up their boots for good. The Charismatic Enigma added that if they were to fail at Slammiversary 2025 next week, it could mark the end of the duo's storied wrestling career.

Ad

Trending

"It's time for another resurrection. If we don't win the World Tag Team Titles back at Slammiversary, maybe...it's time for the Hardy party to end," said Jeff Hardy.

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Hardy Boyz want to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

A few weeks back, in a chat with Arie Helwani, Matt Hardy confessed that he and Jeff wished to find a place in the WWE Hall of Fame down the line. He added TNA's partnership with the global juggernaut could facilitate their return.

However, Matt said that The Hardy Boyz would prefer a lighter schedule this time around.

Ad

"I think we do wantna do the WWE Hall of Fame. I think we would like, maybe, one last hurrah with WWE, and that could even be possible while working with TNA, too. So, I mean, we'll see. I mean, it would be nice to still have the most limited schedule we can have, which would optimize the amount of time we can spend at home with our families and our kids. But yeah, I mean everything's kind of up in the air right now, you know? And we both feel good, and I think we're gonna rock and roll as long as we feel like we can do it," said Matt Hardy. [From 2:33:55 to 2:34:30]]

Ad

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen how The Hardy Boyz fare at Slammiversary 2025 and if they manage to turn the clock back by winning the Tag Team championship..

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arpit Shrivastava Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.



During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.



Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.



Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket. Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE