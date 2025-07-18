"It's time for the Hardy party to end" - The Hardy Boyz issue serious statement on potential retirement 

The Hardy Boyz are among the greatest tag teams in wrestling history and have achieved the highest of highs in the business. However, Jeff and Matt Hardy recently stated that it might be time for them to hang up their boots for good if they fail to win the TNA Tag Team Championship at Slammiversary 2025.
The Hardy Boyz have achieved immense success in every major promotion worldwide, particularly in WWE and TNA. The duo will get another chance to nab the gold at Slammiversary on July 20, where they will feature in a four-way match for the TNA Tag Team Titles. The current champions, Ryan and Nic Nemeth, will put their titles on the line against Hardy Boyz, The Rascalz, and First Class.
On the latest episode of TNA IMPACT, Jeff and Matt Hardy cut an emotional promo in front of the fans, where they hinted at hanging up their boots for good. The Charismatic Enigma added that if they were to fail at Slammiversary 2025 next week, it could mark the end of the duo's storied wrestling career.
"It's time for another resurrection. If we don't win the World Tag Team Titles back at Slammiversary, maybe...it's time for the Hardy party to end," said Jeff Hardy.
These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏
The Hardy Boyz want to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame
A few weeks back, in a chat with Arie Helwani, Matt Hardy confessed that he and Jeff wished to find a place in the WWE Hall of Fame down the line. He added TNA's partnership with the global juggernaut could facilitate their return.
However, Matt said that The Hardy Boyz would prefer a lighter schedule this time around.
"I think we do wantna do the WWE Hall of Fame. I think we would like, maybe, one last hurrah with WWE, and that could even be possible while working with TNA, too. So, I mean, we'll see. I mean, it would be nice to still have the most limited schedule we can have, which would optimize the amount of time we can spend at home with our families and our kids. But yeah, I mean everything's kind of up in the air right now, you know? And we both feel good, and I think we're gonna rock and roll as long as we feel like we can do it," said Matt Hardy. [From 2:33:55 to 2:34:30]]
It remains to be seen how The Hardy Boyz fare at Slammiversary 2025 and if they manage to turn the clock back by winning the Tag Team championship..
Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE