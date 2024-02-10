20-plus year veteran spills the beans on the "biggest thing" learned from The Bloodline member

A WWE veteran with over twenty years of experience in the industry has shared the biggest takeaway he gained from The Bloodline member Paul Heyman.

The Wiseman, known for his strategic brilliance, has carved a path as a ruthless manager and visionary promoter. In WWE, he has been the mastermind behind notable champions like CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, and now Roman Reigns.

Following Heyman's footsteps in the managerial role, Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP) has become a guiding force for Bobby Lashley and Omos. The Bloodline member has had a significant influence on the 50-year-old veteran's career as he personally helped MVP to return to WWE four years ago.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, the former United States Champion revealed the "biggest thing" on managing he picked up from the wrestling legend Paul Heyman. MVP said:

"Presentation. Everything is presentation. I can say a sentence to you one way and present it to you, and it has a completely different context if I present it to you in another way. Same words, just all in how I present it to you." [From 02:08 to 02:22]

The Bloodline member announced that Roman Reigns and The Rock will show up on next week's WWE SmackDown

On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Triple H kicked off the show and addressed the drama that unfolded at the WWE WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event. At the media event, after things got heated verbally between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, The Rock slapped The American Nightmare.

The Samoan stars then confronted Triple H backstage and warned him to get things fixed or else they would take matters into their own hands. This did not sit well with the WWE Chief Content Officer, and he announced that Rhodes would main event WrestleMania 40 against Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, whether anybody liked that decision or not.

When The Game was having a conversation with Bron Breakker on SmackDown, Paul Heyman interrupted and mentioned that next week on the Blue brand show, he will appear alongside Roman Reigns and Dwayne Johnson.

Triple H said he was looking forward to meeting the real-life Bloodline members on Friday Night SmackDown in the coming week.

