20-year-old WWE star accepts Randy Orton's challenge; ready to prove the Legend Killer wrong

Randy Orton is one of the greatest stars to have entered the WWE ring. The Viper has numerous achievements inside the squared circle, including being the youngest world champion in the company's history. However, a young rising star seems ready to break the 14-time world champion's longstanding record.

The star in question is Je'Von Evans. The 20-year-old joined the Stamford-based promotion earlier this year after making waves on the Independent Circuit. Evans has been on a rapid ascend in NXT and is already a fan favorite.

Randy Orton recently joined Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter where the Legend Killer talked about his 20-year-old record when he beat Chris Benoit to become the youngest world champion in WWE history. The Legend Killer noted that he does not see anyone breaking his record.

Trending

Je'Von Evans, who is already becoming a prominent name just at the age of 20, seems up for the challenge as he responded to the 14-time world champion. The NXT star told Randy that while he respects him, he is coming for his record.

Expand Tweet

Randy Orton had huge praise for WWE SmackDown Superstar

While Randy Orton does not see any rising star achieve the feat he achieved at the age of 24, the Legend Killer does hold a rising star in high regard.

The 14-time world champion heaped praise on Austin Theory during his exclusive interview with Bill Apter, noting that the SmackDown star is guaranteed future champion:

"It's hard, I don't have a crystal ball or anything, but Austin Theory is young and he's got a great look. I know where his head's at. I've had plenty of talks with him, and a lot of the things that I did as a kid that I maybe shouldn't have, the distractions that I was confronted with, he doesn't have those. I think he's just a little more gung-ho, motivated. He sees the goal, he sees the prize, he knows what he wants. I think he'll definitely be a world champion one day," Orton said.

Randy Orton has been a part of WWE for over two decades. The Legend Killer was last seen in action at King and Queen of the Ring where he lost to Gunther. However, the match ended on a controversial note as Orton's shoulders were up during the pinfall. The duo are expected to clash in a rematch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback