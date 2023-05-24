20-year veteran discusses Bloodline member labeling him a 'Disruptor'

Bloodline member Paul Heyman has allegedly called 20-year wrestling veteran Mustafa Ali a 'Disruptor.' Ali recently reacted to Heyman's comments.

Mustafa Ali will face Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at Night of Champions on Saturday in Saudi Arabia. On the other hand, Paul Heyman will be ringside supporting The Bloodline members Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. The Samoan duo will challenge Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at the high-profile show.

In an interview with Wrestlesphere, Mustafa Ali talked about his legacy and his aim of carving a unique career path. Here is what Ali had to say:

"I think my real legacy is I’m a disruptor. I’m the guy that came in [as someone] who wasn’t supposed to be there. You’ve never seen a guy that looks like me. You’ve never seen a guy who looks like me then be put into different positions like that before. One of the greatest of all time, Paul Heyman, dubbed me ‘The Disruptor’ and said something else that was so incredible that I really took it to heart." [H/T Wrestlesphere]

Ali added that Heyman said, 'Disruptors often don't benefit from the Disruption; it's the people who come after them.' The RAW star took the legendary manager's comments to his heart and said while he may not be remembered as one of the greatest wrestlers, he would pave the way for future pro wrestlers.

Bloodline member Paul Heyman called Ali 'one of the foremost talents in WWE'

Paul Heyman has been in the wrestling business for decades, managing numerous top stars like Brock Lesnar and CM Punk in the past. He is currently the Special Counsel for The Bloodline on SmackDown.

In an interview with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani, Heyman showered immense praise on Ali and predicted a bright future for the RAW Superstar.

"Look at Mustafa Ali. Mustafa Ali is one of the foremost talents in WWE. Why? Because he constantly pushes against boundaries. He is going to be a sensation. One day or the next, he's going to be. Why? Because he's not held the convention, he's not held the 'what's been done already.' He looks, and he says, 'This is what I can do in the next 36 months, and nobody else is doing it.' We need more people like that."

The Bloodline member mentioned that Ali is open to trying new things, which makes him a valuable asset to the company. You can read more about it here.

It remains to be seen who will come out on top in Ali's bout against Gunther. If the challenger wins, it will mark his first main roster championship victory in the company. However, The Ring General has been on a roll recently, and defeating him would not be easy.

