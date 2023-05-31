20-year veteran opens up on rejecting WWE, despite "conversations"

Former NWA Star Nick Aldis recently opened up about why he rejected WWE after his tenure expired with the NWA.

Nick Aldis announced that he was leaving NWA last November after a fallout with the owner Billy Corgan. The former NWA World Heavyweight Champion also claimed that Corgan was disrespectful towards his wife, Mickie James, and women's wrestling.

After the fallout, Aldis was pulled out of the promotion and sat out the remainder of his contract with the NWA. In an interview with METRO, he explained his decision not to join the Stamford-based promotion after he departed from the National Wrestling Alliance.

He said that timing is everything in WWE and did not want to speak too much about it.

"As far as WWE, timing is everything. I don’t wanna speak to it too much, but timing was a big factor. I think everyone knows that there’s a lot going on there. Who knows?" said Aldis.

He added that he did not want to be dishonest and suggested that he had a choice of signing with any company; it was more about what's the best option for him.

“I don’t wanna speak too much about my conversations with [WWE]. And I certainly don’t want to imply or suggest that I had a choice of anywhere to go," Aldis continued. "That would be disingenuous or dishonest. It’s more about, what’s the best option right now? I did need a little bit of a mental break because I did put a lot of pressure on myself." [H/T METRO]

Nick Aldis has never worked in WWE

Aldis started his wrestling career in 2004 for the British Wrestling Promotion Dropkixx Wrestling. He then signed for TNA (Now IMPACT Wrestling) in 2008 and debuted on the December 11 episode.

His most memorable stint was at NWA, where he won the World Heavyweight Title twice and went undefeated. His streak ended when he faced Cody Rhodes for the World Heavyweight Championship at All In 2018.

Instead of joining the Stamford-based promotion, Aldis has returned to IMPACT Wrestling, where his wife, Mickie James, has also been competing.

