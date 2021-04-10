2021 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner crowned on SmackDown

WWE announced earlier that the 2021 Andre the Giant Memorial Batlle Royal will take place on this week's special episode of SmackDown.

As scheduled, the Battle Royal was the final match of the blue brand before WrestleMania, and Jey Uso won the coveted trophy.

It was Shinsuke Nakamura and Jey Uso who were the final two superstars left in the battle royal.

Nakamura hit Uso with the Kinshasa and it looked like the Japanese star was going to score a big win on SmackDown. However, Jey turned the tables on the King Of Strong Style and eliminated him to take the trophy home.

Uso now joins the likes of Cesaro, Braun Strowman, and King Corbin as a winner of the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Uso was joined by his cousin and Universal Champion, Roman Reigns after his win. The Tribal Chief closed SmackDown with a bold statement directed towards the WWE Universe and his WrestleMania opponents Edge and Daniel Bryan.

Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown

Ever since its inception in 2014, the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal has always been contested at WrestleMania. Tonight marked the first time that it was not held at the Show Of Shows.

The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal also did not take place last year at WrestleMania 36 amidst COVID-19 concerns.

This year's version included Superstars from both RAW and SmackDown who participated and featured a lot of good storytelling. T-BAR and Mace, formerly of RETRIBUTION, were eliminated by their former leader Mustafa Ali.

As mentioned earlier, the match then came down to Nakamura and Uso, and it was the heel who got his hands on the coveted trophy.

It was one of the biggest wins of Jey Uso's career. The former tag team champion has been establishing himself as a singles star on SmackDown for the past few months.

It would be interesting to see if this will propel Uso into a feud for a mid-card title like the Intercontinental Championship.