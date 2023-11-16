"2024 WWE HOF" - Cody Rhodes' assertion about 54-year-old veteran has evoked passionate responses from fans

Cody Rhodes has been a true megastar ever since arriving in WWE in 2022. He was forever stuck in proverbial purgatory during his first stint with the company, but it wasn't without its fair share of great moments. Some of those came when he teamed up with his real-life brother, Dustin Rhodes, aka Goldust.

The Rhodes Brothers feuded with The Shield in 2013, which now with the benefit of hindsight is cited by fans as an unintended foreshadowing of things to come. Even before that, Goldust was part of some iconic WWE moments.

During his recent appearance on the Busted Open Podcast, The American Nightmare stated that he wants his brother to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. This has led to fans rallying for Dustin's induction, possibly in 2024:

Fans rallying for Dustin Rhodes' Hall of Fame induction

Considering he is still under contract with AEW, the chances of a Hall of Fame induction in 2024 are slim, but not impossible. Nonetheless, Goldust remains one of the company's most memorable characters and best workers.

Cody Rhodes feels different this time around in WWE

The one thing that had consistently eluded his career in his first run, and ironically, even his current one, is a world championship. But in 2023 as The American Nightmare, fans view Cody Rhodes as a legitimate contender.

Speaking on the Busted Open Podcast, Rhodes explained how he keeps himself motivated as he is finally at a place he desired to be in WWE:

"I always tell people that I'm a slow learner. It took me a while to get to the spot I wanted to be [in]," Rhodes stated. "But when I think of a new match, when somebody says 'Cody vs. somebody' — even if we had done that match eight years ago, ten years ago — it doesn't read the same way at all. It reads brand new because I had found my footing."

Cody Rhodes revealed that he was "arrogant" and "grizzled" but having a daughter changed things:

"There was like an anger to me that ... I'm motivated differently now ... maybe having a daughter probably changed it. But, you know, it's different, and it's a bit better for me as motivation. It's been more positive." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

For the first time in his career, Cody Rhodes closed out WrestleMania earlier this year. He is also the front-runner to main event the Show of Shows for the second straight year in 2024.

Do you think both Cody Rhodes main eventing WrestleMania and Dustin Rhodes' WWE Hall of Fame induction will happen in 2024? Sound off in the comments section below!

