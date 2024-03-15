21-time champion being added to the Cody Rhodes vs The Bloodline storyline after WrestleMania 40 should happen says icon

Cody Rhodes is in the fight of his life as he stands opposite The Bloodline, heading into WrestleMania 40. Rhodes will team up with Seth Rollins to face The Rock and Roman Reigns on Night One of the PLE. He will then challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal title on Night Two.

With The Bloodline being a united front, there has been a lot of speculation on who Rhodes can call for help during WrestleMania 40. One of the names that keeps coming up is that of his half-brother, Dustin Rhodes (aka Goldust).

The 21-time champion in WWE and WCW currently works for AEW, but fans want to see him be part of Rhodes' story. While speaking on the Tuesdays with Taskmastaer podcast, WWE legend Kevin Sullivan opened up about how he feels Dustin Rhodes should be utilized by the WWE upon his return. Sullivan stated that Dustin and Cody Rhodes' wife, Brandi Rhodes, being added to the story after WrestleMania would be cool, but they should not be added to the storyline right away.

"I think later it would be cool [to add Dustin Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes to the storyline], but right now they've focused in, they got it under the microscope and they're dialing it in and they want it perfect," stated Sullivan on. I don't think they want to do anything to take away from the seriousness — and this isn't knocking anybody — but this thing they've got now is very fragile. This angle is so precious but it's very fragile, they don't want to blur that microscope." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Peter Rosenburg predicted that Dustin Rhodes would return at WrestleMania 40 to help Cody Rhodes

On his Cheap Heat podcast, Rosenberg predicted that The Bloodline would defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night One. This win would allow The American Nightmare to face Reigns under Bloodline's rules the next night. Additionally, Rosenberg suggested that Dustin Rhodes, currently under contract with AEW, would make his return in five years to assist his brother against The Tribal Chief and his family:

"I gotta tell you, I think Rock and Roman are winning on Saturday night. And I think we're getting Bloodline rules on Sunday night. And that's what I hope happens. Isn't that the more exciting piece. We get Bloodline rules, Cody has a chance to make things easier on himself, he fails, he comes up short on night one, don't you think that's the setup? And then somehow Tony Khan lets Dustin out of his contract and Goldust and some others come to help Cody and even the odds on WrestleMania Sunday?" Rosenberg said.

Considering that Roman Reigns will have his entire family backing him, it would make sense for Cody Rhodes to also prepare an army to help him negate the threat and finally 'finish the story.'