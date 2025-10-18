21-time WWE champion will never get over again, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

WWE currently has several stars on its roster who have been with the company for more than a decade. Some of these have reached a point where they are used to get the newer talent over rather than being given a push for themselves. One such star in that category currently is former WWE champion The Miz.

The A-Lister has become a veteran in the company, having spent over 20 years with them. During his time in the Stamford-based promotion, he has won 21 different titles, which include two different reigns with the WWE title. However, Vince Russo claims that he can't get over in the promotion again.

During the latest episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo stated that he doesn't mean it as a slight on The Miz, but said so because he's been with the promotion for a very long time. He claims that the company is keeping wrestlers like Miz around because they aren't able to get the newer stars over.

"Are you ever gonna get a Miz over again? I'm not taking anything away from the guy, he's been there forever. He's, you know, okay, he's a good little hand. But here's the problem, Mac— they have to keep these people because they're not getting any of the new people over," Russo said.

The Miz has been involved on TV regularly despite Vince's views. He has mostly been used to get newer talent over recently. The A-Lister was the first to feud with Aleister Black when he returned to WWE, which ended with Black standing tall after a few weeks.

More recently, he was teaming with another young star, Carmelo Hayes. He tried to get the two over as a tag team, but eventually turned on Hayes after he decided to pursue a singles career. Hayes eventually attacked The Miz on the latest episode of SmackDown just as he was about to answer Sami Zayn's US title open challenge, similar to how The Miz turned on Melo.

