21-time WWE champion worried about Paul Heyman; feels The Bloodline's Wiseman "needs to go to rehab"

A 21-time WWE champion, Stevie Richards, recently claimed that Bloodline member Paul Heyman needed to go to rehab after the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The star being referred to is Stevie Richards.

Roman Reigns has not been seen on television since he lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa has taken over The Bloodline and has added two new members, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa, to the fearsome faction. On this week's episode of the blue brand, Paul Heyman surprised everyone by saying that Sikoa was now The Head of the Table amid The Tribal Chief's absence.

During a recent edition of Vince Russo's The Brand podcast, Russo discussed Paul Heyman's appearance on this week's SmackDown with wrestling veteran Bin Hamin and 21-time WWE Hardcore Champion Stevie Richards.

Richards mentioned that he was surprised that the Stamford-based promotion was not sending The Wiseman to rehab for being overweight.

"With Paul [Heyman], I'm surprised that WWE is not sending him to Duke University like they did for Yokozuna... This guy needs to go to rehab for being overweight and that's our constructive criticism, we're not making fun of whatever but you are on TV and you are open to that type of criticism."

The former Hardcore Champion claimed that fans hold Heyman in high regard because of the stuff he did in ECW.

"You're lucky [that] the wrestling fans hold you in a high regard from the stuff you did 20-30 years ago. That's what they still hold on to but if you want Paul Heyman out like you talked about the NXT people, you walk Paul Heyman out as a nobody, I don't care how great his promo is, they're gonna say, 'Put a top hat on him and make him a mayor of Gotham," he added. [From 03:56 to 04:52]

Paul Heyman claimed Roman Reigns took The Bloodline's dynasty to a whole new level in WWE

Paul Heyman recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share footage from Roman Reigns' A&E Biography documentary in which The Wiseman can be heard praising The Tribal Chief, saying that he took The Bloodline's dynasty to a whole new level in WWE that no other family can touch.

"I think it's very fair to say that Roman Reigns is the most cinematic portrayal of what a champion is in the history of sports entertainment. If Roman Reigns decided that today it's over... his legacy would be that he took the greatest family dynasty in the history of WWE and evolved it to a level that no one could ever have imagined, and I dare say that no other family will ever touch," Paul Heyman said.

It will be interesting to see how Roman Reigns would react to the new Bloodline after his impending return to the Stamford-based promotion.

