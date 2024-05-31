Paul Heyman makes bold claim about Roman Reigns amid WWE hiatus

Roman Reigns dropped the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania XL and has been away since then, but he is still widely regarded as the biggest superstar in the company. Paul Heyman just shared his bold thoughts on The Bloodline and Roman's legacy.

The Tribal Chief's historic championship reign was the backdrop to The Bloodline's dominance over RAW and SmackDown. The Wise Man is currently overseeing internal changes to the faction while Roman is taking time off, and the WWE Universe seems to be patiently waiting for his return to the new era of the company.

Heyman took to X today to remind everyone of just how epic this run was for The Head of The Table. He shared footage from Roman's A&E Biography documentary and praised The Bloodline.

"I think it's very fair to say that Roman Reigns is the most cinematic portrayal of what a champion is in the history of sports entertainment. If Roman Reigns decided that today it's over... his legacy would be that he took the greatest family dynasty in the history of WWE and evolved it to a level that no one could ever have imagined, and I dare say that no other family will ever touch," Paul Heyman said.

Officials have not announced when Reigns will be back in action. He was seen training for the comeback just this week.

The Bloodline tag team to debut on WWE SmackDown

World Wrestling Entertainment will present SmackDown with fallout from King and Queen of the Ring live tonight from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York.

Officials are reportedly planning to debut the tag team formerly known as The Guerrillas of Destiny - Tonga Loa and Tama Tonga. They are set to face The Street Profits.

This will be the in-ring debut for the Loa character, who had his last WWE match as Camacho on November 18, 2013 as he and Hunico were defeated by Primo and Epico on Superstars. Tonga made his TV in-ring debut at Backlash France on May 4 as he and Solo Sikoa defeated Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a Street Fight.

Loa and Tonga previously held NJPW's IWGP Tag Team Championship on seven occasions and the ROH World Tag Team Championship once. The SmackDown newcomers also held New Japan's NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship twice with Bad Luck Fale.

