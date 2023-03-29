21-year-old WWE star finally cleared to become last-minute addition for top title match during WrestleMania weekend

Current NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez has officially been cleared to defend her title at Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania 39 weekend.

Perez persuaded Shawn Michaels to let her compete in a ladder match with the NXT Women's Championship on the line at the brand's WrestleMania Weekend show during tonight's "go-home" episode.

The 21-year-old star revealed to Michaels that she was medically cleared early today. Perez shared that her passing out following the title match against former NXT UK Women's Champion Meiko Satomura several weeks ago was a mix of anxiety and body exhaustion.

Nilesh G @oye_nilesh



Roxanne Perez collapse in the ring after successfully defending here Title!



She left the arena on stretcher!



#WWENXT



This looks scary...very very scary!Roxanne Perez collapse in the ring after successfully defending here Title!She left the arena on stretcher! This looks scary...very very scary!Roxanne Perez collapse in the ring after successfully defending here Title!She left the arena on stretcher!#WWENXThttps://t.co/dJPd9k3mt5

Roxanne wanted to defend the title at the WrestleMania Stand & Deliver, but Shawn Michaels said that her health was paramount and that she could have the first shot after a new champion was crowned.

The Heartbreak Kid was reluctant to have Perez compete and noted that there would be other Stand & Delivers, but the latter shared that opportunities are only sometimes promised.

After some convincing, HBK agreed after The Prodigy pleaded that she could prove and overcome her anxiety.

Roxanne Perez will defend her NXT Women's Championship against Gigi Dolin, Zoey Stark, Lyra Valkyria, Tiffany Stratton, and Indi Hartwell in a six-woman ladder match at Stand & Deliver.

Do you think Perez will successfully defend her title at NXT Stand & Deliver? Sound off in the comments section below.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes