22-year-old superstar takes a shot at Shawn Michaels after seemingly confirming his WWE release

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative of NXT. A 22-year-old seemingly sent him a message on social media.

The name in question is Brooks Jensen, who seemingly confirmed his WWE departure after sharing his booking information on social media. Jensen signed with WWE three years ago and hasn't competed inside the ring since his loss to Oba Femi on the March 12, 2024, edition of NXT.

On Twitter/X, Jensen seemingly took a dig at Shawn Michaels by claiming that Bret Hart was a better booker.

Check out the tweet shared by Jensen below.

For those unaware, Michaels and Bret Hart share a storied history in WWE. They were embroiled in heated rivalry during their active careers.

Shawn Michaels discussed CM Punk's WWE return

Since returning to WWE in November 2023, CM Punk has appeared on all three brands, including NXT.

In a chat with Adrian Hernandez on Unlikely, Michaels discussed Punk's return to the company and their interactions at the Performance Center. He said:

"Look, he’s been fantastic. I’ve always liked him and always appreciated him. I certainly don't want to put words in his mouth, but I think all of us grow and change, and if you don’t, that’s not something you should be overly proud about. (...) I think he's really come to appreciate, the same as I do, that second chance, and wanting to maybe do some things differently. It’s not so much about regrets, because I think he would tell you he’s thrilled about where he’s at. (...) He's been extremely supportive of everything we do here at NXT, every time he's been down here, he's been a joy to work with."

Shawn Michaels has been in charge of NXT's creative department for a while now. The brand will host the 2024 Battleground Premium Live Event live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. It will feature several top superstars, including Oba Femi, Roxanne Perez, Jordynne Grace, and others.

It remains to be seen what the future has in store for Jensen. The upstart's next move remains uncertain as the company has yet to officially address his status.

