22-year-old WWE star nearly catches up to IYO SKY's legendary record

WWE Superstar IYO SKY is easily one of the company’s top women stars. The Japanese pro wrestler reigned supreme in the developmental division during her time in NXT and has also secured a one-time reign as the WWE Women’s Champion on the main roster. Interestingly, a 22-year-old superstar has almost caught up to one of SKY’s legendary records.

Roxanne Perez defended her NXT Women’s Championship at No Mercy against Jaida Parker. The Prodigy was pushed to the limit by her opponent. But, a timely Pop Rocks after a tedious match ensured that she retained her title and crushed the dreams of another challenger.

Interestingly, while Perez was fighting, commentator Vic Joseph revealed how she had inched closer to IYO SKY in terms of most NXT Premium Live Event appearances.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Notably, IYO SKY left the developmental brand in 2022, and thus, was around 32 years old at the time. Roxanne Perez being close to eclipsing The Genius of Sky while being almost a decade younger is a great achievement indeed. Interestingly, The Prodigy is also close to overshadowing another Damage CTRL member.

Right after Perez defeated Parker, the commentators revealed that only Asuka has more PLE wins than her now. Thus, Roxanne Perez stands a chance to one-up two former WWE Women’s Champions. However, The Prodigy now faces a new threat in the form of Giulia, who has finally arrived at NXT.

Both Giulia and Roxanne Perez sized each other up after the latter’s win as she held her NXT Women’s Championship high. It would be interesting to see if Perez can take care of the Italian-Japanese wrestler as she had mentioned in the past.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback