23-time champion opens up about the possibility of going after Seth Rollins' WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins became the highlight of WWE RAW when he became the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion and brought a world title to the red brand. Recently, former World, Intercontinental, United States, and Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston spoke about going after The Visionary.

Kofi Kingston is an iconic WWE Superstar who has been with the company for over 15 years and successfully became champion on more than 20 occasions under different brands. Over the past few years, Kingston has been busy in the tag team division.

Meanwhile, Seth Rollins is feuding with The Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW. Speaking on WWE's The Bump, the former WWE Champion opened up about the possibility of going after The Visionary's title. Check it out:

"Everybody wants a taste of that gold. I think he understands that being at the top, you'll always have a target on your back. I don't think he'll be mad or anything if myself or [Xavier] Woods decided to pursue that gold." (53:20 - 53:40)

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods made their return to the brand and quickly defeated The Viking Raiders.

Seth Rollins might have a new challenger on WWE RAW apart from The Judgment Day

Earlier this year, The Judgment Day set their eyes on acquiring more gold as a unit after Rhea Ripley became the SmackDown Women's Champion, which later became the Women's World Championship.

Finn Balor went on to feud with Seth Rollins and faced him numerous times for his title. Meanwhile, Damian Priest became Mr. Money in the Bank, and Dominik Mysterio captured his first singles title on NXT.

Unfortunately, The Prince was unable to get one over on Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2023. Even with plenty of shenanigans from The Judgment Day, Balor still ended up losing at the event.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, the team of Cody Rhodes, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Seth Rollins defeated The Judgment Day in a six-man tag team match. After the match, Nakamura blindsided Rollins and left.

It seems like The King of Strong Style has his eyes on the World Heavyweight Championship, and the two might settle it inside the squared circle for the title at Payback 2023.

