23-time champion sends a message to The Bloodline, reacts to Solo Sikoa's recent threat

Following WrestleMania XL, Solo Sikoa has taken charge of The Bloodline. He recently sent out a warning on behalf of the faction, making a bold claim in the process. Sikoa's warning message caught Kofi Kingston's attention, who hilariously reacted on Instagram and used a catchphrase popularized by The New Day.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Bloodline member Tama Tonga was victorious in the first round of the King of the Ring tournament. Post-match, Tonga's opponent, Angelo Dawkins, was laid out by Sikoa and his group.

Backstage WWE cameras caught up with Sikoa and his stablemates, and The Enforcer claimed that The Bloodline was unstoppable. Kingston, however, saw the funny side of the message. Taking to Instagram, the former WWE Champion wrote:

"Who? Who? Who?"

Sam Roberts suggested Roman Reigns to return and confront Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa recently told Paul Heyman that he had a conversation with Roman Reigns, who has seemingly asked him to take charge of The Bloodline. The Tribal Chief has been on hiatus since dropping the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts suggested the idea of Reigns wreaking havoc on Solo Sikoa for potentially lying about speaking with him.

"My initial idea was Roman Reigns is gonna come back and wreak havoc all over Solo because he's gonna say: 'You were lying,' right? But I think it could be even better if when Roman does come back, Paul thinks that Roman is back to save the day. And he [Reigns] goes: 'Paul, my cousin told you that I talked to him but I didn't talk to you.' And Paul goes: 'Yes, my Tribal Chief. That's what he said my Tribal Chief. I'm so happy you're back my Tribal Chief.' And Roman goes: 'That's 'cause I did.' And everybody goes: 'Oh!' And Paul Heyman goes [stuttering reaction]."

Reigns' return date is yet to be confirmed by WWE. In his absence, Sikoa has also kicked out Jimmy Uso.