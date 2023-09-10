23-year-old star picks up first WWE win after signing 734 days ago; he was allegedly removed from the roster recently

WWE has recruited many big names in recent years to attract more viewers to its product. Gable Steveson is one such star who was signed a couple of years ago and recently picked up his first win in the company.

Fans have seen top names like Bad Bunny, Logan Paul, and Johnny Knoxville come into WWE from different fields of work to make an impact and win matches. Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson was known for his freestyle wrestling career before he signed with the Stamford-based company on September 4, 2021.

Steveson recently competed in his first match against Baron Corbin at the NXT Great American Bash 2023. The bout ended in a no contest. After the show, reports suggested that the 23-year-old was removed from the white-and-gold brand's roster. However, he competed in his second match at a WWE Live show.

The Olympic gold medalist took on Dante Chen at NXT's Live show in Sebring on September 8, 2023. He went on to win the match and record his first victory in WWE. The show also hosted a bout between NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and Ivy Nile.

The win has raised a few questions regarding his status with NXT and the company as a whole. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the upstart.

Gable Steveson was reportedly removed from the WWE NXT roster

It took Gable Steveson nearly two years to make his in-ring debut after signing in September 2021. When he did so against the talented Baron Corbin, the match ended without a result. The rivalry between the two stars was seemingly swept under the rug after their one-off contest.

Earlier this week, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer reported that the 23-year-old was no longer listed on the NXT roster. The report added that WWE allegedly had no plans for Gable Steveson on the white-and-gold brand at the moment.

The fact that Steveson competed in his second in-ring match amid widespread speculation about his pro wrestling future has raised a few eyebrows. World Wrestling Entertainment may be looking to move him to the main roster soon to give him a better build and possibly a push in the coming months.

Alternatively, the company may test him for some time before assigning him to a brand where he can work weekly. Either way, fans can hope to see some updates regarding Steveson's situation in the coming weeks.

