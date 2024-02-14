23-year veteran seemingly shuts the door on WWE return: "I just can't see myself going back there"

A former WWE Superstar who has been in the pro wrestling industry for over two decades recently addressed the chances of returning to his old stomping grounds.

The name in question is Damien Sandow (Aron Stevens). He is currently signed to the National Wrestling Alliance. Sandow is the current on-screen manager of Blunt Force Trauma (Marshe Rockett & Rodney Mack).

Sandow's World Wrestling Entertainment career saw him portray some diverse characters. He started as an arrogant intellectual, using his wit to climb the ladder of success. The 41-year-old star even won Money in the Bank, but he failed to cash in his contract on then-champion John Cena.

After a brief tag team run with The Miz as Mizdow, he aligned with Curtis Axel as part of The Meta Powers. Sandow's WWE career ended in May 2016 after he was released from his contract.

In a chat with Chris Van Vliet, Damien Sandow revealed he didn't actively plan on returning to the Stamford-based promotion. The former Tag Team Champion further mentioned that he was grateful for his time in WWE:

"I haven't had any contact with anyone from WWE since I left. I have not reached out to them, and like my life is really cool right now and again, you never say never. But, like, I just can't see myself going back there and doing anything. I think they were a part of my life that I am very grateful for, but at the same time, when you just felt like you're on other things like you have other mountains to climb," Sandow said.

Sandow added that if the stars aligned, one could end up anywhere:

"This isn't like I am not sitting here ruling out like no because look if circumstances line up, you end up anywhere." [59:07 - 1:03: 52]

Damien Sandow spoke about Cody Rhodes' second stint in WWE

In 2012, Cody Rhodes and Damien Sandow teamed up as part of The Rhodes Scholars tag team. They gained popularity, but their partnership ended after the 41-year-old secured the coveted Money in the Bank contract in 2013. The two later engaged in a heated rivalry.

During the same interview, Damien Sandow heavily praised The American Nightmare's current run in WWE:

"He [Cody Rhodes] has always had a drive and a determination about him. And I'm just very, very glad that he's determined and, again, taking the risks that he has and staying true to who he is. And I think that's just wonderful," he said.

Sandow has retired from in-ring competition, but fans would love to see him appear on WWE TV at some point.

