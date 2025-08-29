24-year-old beloved former WWE star confirms real reason she is stepping away from wrestling; says she would be forced to retire otherwise

A beloved former WWE star has now confirmed the real reason she has taken some time away from wrestling. She revealed that she'd have been forced to retire unless she stepped away.

Cora Jade, aka Elayna Black, was on TMZ Sports, where she confessed that stepping away from wrestling was very weird for her. She said that since she started, she had never stopped wrestling, except when she was forced to take a break due to her knee injury.

The 24-year-old noted that the injury-induced hiatus was hard on her. However, now, she was taking a step back because she was no longer having fun with wrestling.

"To step out of that is very weird, but also I feel like it was needed. Because I have been doing it for so long, and I haven't really taken a break besides, you know, my knee. And that wasn't my own choice. It sucked, and I didn't want to be taking that break. So, it was very hard on me. So, to take it in my own hands now and realize that, 'Hey, I need to step back. I'm not having fun with this right now.' I don't feel the love that I once did for it for so many different reasons," Jade said.

The former WWE star clarified that she still wanted to return to wrestling in the future, but chose to take a year off. Had she not taken this break and stepped away, she would have gone "nuts," and she would have been forced to retire.

"If I wouldn’t have taken this break, yeah, maybe I would have retired because I would have went [sic] nuts and went off the rails. But that’s why I am taking the break, because I do love wrestling and I do want to have fun again," she said.

Former WWE star Cora Jade has spoken about returning to the company

The star has spoken about returning to WWE again. She stated that she was only 24 years old and had left the company under less-than-ideal circumstances. However, the star also believed she might return.

"Definitely, I feel like the door [is open]. I'm 24 years old. I feel like I didn't end on horrible terms there. Like I said, yes, there's [sic] things that p****d me off, but I'm human and I love wrestling, so that's only natural, but I'm not gonna sit here and be like, 'Oh my God, my time there was so horrible. I never wanna go back.' Absolutely not. I loved my time there. I loved the people I met there. I feel like anything is possible."

The beloved star has received best wishes from top WWE stars, including CM Punk.

