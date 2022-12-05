24-year-old female released WWE Superstar confesses Dolph Ziggler was her first wrestling crush; provides injury update (Exclusive)

Dolph Ziggler has been around for a long time and despite the inconsistency in his recent booking, is a stalwart figure on the WWE roster. Apparently, his career has been quite influential, as Xia Brookside has named him as her first wrestling crush. The star has provided an update on an injury she suffered as well.

Xia Brookside was one of the stars released from WWE earlier this year in August 2022 after it was confirmed that NXT UK was being shut down. During her time in WWE, she also competed in the Mae Young Classic.

In an interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, she named her first-ever wrestling crush in the business, saying that it was none other than "Dolph Ziggler".

The former WWE star had also suffered an injury back in Poland when she was wrestling at the Kinguin Prime Time Wrestling Legends event. She twisted her knee when she was about to make her way out and that hampered her quite a bit, but she was still able to put on a show. She has since provided an update on her leg injury.

"I haven’t worked out all week. If you’ve seen my social media, I’ve been heavy into the gym this year mostly. I’ve really been into it. I have a personal trainer, my health has been No. 1. I’m going to rest because I have another show tomorrow." (5:40 to 5:59)

Released WWE Superstar Xia Brookside also talked about wrestling in the cold of Poland and how that caused her injury

Speaking about her injury, Brookside mentioned how it was easier to get injured when you were wrestling in the cold.

She went on to add details about how she suffered her injury while there.

“You feel it a lot more. You really do. When it’s cold, that’s why they always say warm up. When you go to the gym warm up before you work out. When you go for a run around the block, you warm up first. You’re more likely to get injured if you’re cold. I was lucky right, when I was doing my entrance in Poland for Prime Time Wrestling, I get up in the corner, and I hop down, and as I try to get down, my knee twists. I was like, 'Oh no!'So my knee’s been twisted since the show." (4:54 to 5:34)

While there has been hope that Brookside may return to WWE, fans will have to wait to see if that's the case. With Triple H bringing back a lot of stars who were released, it might not be out of the question.

