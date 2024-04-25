24-year-old popular WWE star facing major issues on the main roster; calls it the "craziest, hardest thing"

A current WWE star has spoken about facing major issues since making the jump to the main roster.

Tiffany Stratton has propelled herself to the stratosphere in the short time that she's been on the main roster. Her involvement in the Elimination Chamber in Perth saw her fame immediately skyrocket. The reaction she received there, along with her performance, was proof that she had become an international name for WWE, with a babyface Liv Morgan even getting booed over her.

In an interview with TV Insider, the 24-year-old star confessed that she had been facing a major issue since her main roster call-up, and that was with the traveling. As a main roster star, performers have to travel a lot more than they do for NXT, and the change is taking some time to adjust to for Tiffany Stratton.

"I would definitely say travel would be the number one, craziest, hardest thing to adapt to. You’re traveling every week, twice or more a week. In NXT, I would travel maybe every couple of months. I would say travel is the hardest part of everything."

Expand Tweet

She did, however, admit that Nia Jax had helped her.

Tiffany Stratton could end up facing Bayley before the WWE Draft roster locks

Tiffany Stratton is now involved with the women's championship feud, though it remains to be seen if she'll still be involved with it after the WWE Draft, which is coming up this week. If she gets pushed to RAW, she will have to find a new feud for herself, as Bayley is locked down in SmackDown as champion.

However, they could still have a match at WWE Backlash, given that the Draft changes won't lock down until the RAW after the event. At this time, no match has been decided between them for the event.

Expand Tweet

France event so far has only two matches confirmed - Cody Rhodes facing AJ Styles and Damian Priest facing Jey Uso - though, so it may end up being added in the coming week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback