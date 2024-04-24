Popular WWE Superstar breaks character to open up about her relationship with Nia Jax

Nia Jax is arguably one of the most dominant heel characters in WWE. However, fellow superstar Tiffany Stratton recently revealed she shares a healthy relationship with the 39-year-old.

The Buff Barbie has become a crowd favorite since her move to the main roster. On last week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown, the former NXT Women's Champion interrupted the title bout between Bayley and Naomi, attacking both superstars and forcing the match to end in no-contest.

During a recent interview with TV Insider, Tiffany Stratton was asked to name a fellow performer who has helped make her feel comfortable. In response, the 24-year-old stated that she has bonded well with Nia Jax. Stratton further reflected on spending time with the former RAW Women's Champion during the Elimination Chamber weekend earlier this year:

"Me and Nia Jax. I don’t know if you’ve seen those TikToks, but we really bonded. I have fun with her... It was super nice. Perth was my big PLE [Premium Live Event], so it was nice to have someone there to guide me along the way. Like this is where you go, this is what you do. We had a 20-hour plane ride together, so it was nice to have someone to talk to," she said [H/T: TV Insider].

WWE Superstar Nia Jax sheds light on her current run with the company

Nia Jax earned a bad reputation during her previous run with the Stamford-based company. Before her release in 2021, several performers sustained injuries while competing against the 39-year-old.

During an interview with Sportskeeda's Emily Mae, Nia Jax opened up about her current WWE run, in which she has looked more confident inside the squared circle. The former Women's Tag Team Champion claimed she was in a better place mentally. She further pointed out that she was enjoying working with the new talent.

"It's been incredible! I am actually like happy that people get to see this side. I feel like my first time around I wasn't as focused, and I was in a different mindset, and now I am in a better place. So it's been really good! I am actually loving the fact that there is new talent that I haven't gotten to work with that I get to work with now, so this has been cool!" she said.

The Irresistible Force recently took part in the Battle Royal to determine the new Women's World Champion on RAW this week. Jax put forth a dominant performance and made it to the final three before Liv Morgan and the eventual winner, Becky Lynch, joined forces to eliminate her.