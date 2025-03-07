24-year-old WWE star admits she's stolen Jon Moxley's move

A WWE star has been using Jon Moxley's move for a while. She admits that she stole it from him.

Cora Jade has been turning heads with her performances in NXT. She has established herself as one of the top stars in the women's division. The 24-year-old has gained much traction, especially since she has been using a double underhook DDT as a finisher - a move similar to Jon Moxley's finisher.

During a recent interview with Before We Get Started, Cora Jade admitted she was a fan of Dean Ambrose in WWE and wanted to use his finisher when she started wrestling. She figured Moxley wouldn't be using it by then, and while that's not the case, he is in a different company now.

"I always knew I wanted to have this specific finish just, like, growing up. I would, like, write in my notebook. I was a big Shield fan growing up. So, Dean Ambrose was my favorite. So I was like, when I become a wrestler, I'm gonna take that finish because he'll probably not be using it by then. And he still is, but not here. So, I said that's gonna be mine. Drew McIntyre does something similar... But he's super cool. And, you know, the move is sick," Jade said.

Jon Moxley sent a furious message to Cope on AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley has been feuding with Cope for the past couple of weeks. The two men will lock horns at AEW Revolution for the World Title. In recent weeks, Cope has taken out all of the Death Riders' members except Wheeler Yuta. This week on Dynamite, Cope defeated Yuta in the ring. However, Cope shook his hands after the win instead of attacking him.

This infuriated Moxley, who berated Yuta for shaking Cope's hand. As a result, Yuta walked out on Mox. The Purveyor of Violence was furious with what happened, and he cut a scathing promo on Cope, threatening to annihilate the Rated-R Superstar at Revolution.

“Congrats, Cope, you did it. I’m all alone. I’ll be all alone at Revolution, defenseless. You think you can pick me off like a sheep? Right. You’ve wasted my time and brought out the worst in me. Congrats but the bars were there for your safety. Now you’ve got me all alone but what are you going to do to me on Sunday? You’ll do nothing! I’m going to enjoy every second of beating your a**! You tried to show Yuta respect? There is no respect in this business. You get respect one way in this business: when people know you’re willing to pull the trigger. Sunday at Revolution I’ve only got to pull the trigger once.”

It will be interesting to see if Cope will be able to dethrone Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution 2025.

