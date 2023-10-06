24-year-old WWE star talks about receiving praise from Paul Heyman; being "excited" and "ready" for call-up

Paul Heyman has been one of the biggest names in WWE. A 24-year-old star recently opened up about receiving high praise from Roman Reigns’ Special Counsel. The superstar in question is Tiffany Stratton.

Heyman will be heading over to NXT on Tuesday night to pair up with Bron Breakker on instructions provided to him by The Tribal Chief. The pairing sounds random at first, but it could potentially end up shaping the future of WWE.

Former NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton has also been doing a phenomenal job on the third brand. The 24-year-old star appeared on WWE Payback for a backstage encounter with Becky Lynch, and the spot earned her praise from Paul Heyman.

During a recent interview with WrestleRant's Graham 'GSM' Matthews, Stratton opened up about her encounter with Becky Lynch, who won her Steel Cage match against Trish Stratus at the Premium Live Event. She stated that Paul Heyman praised her for holding her own virtue against The Man.

"I actually had Paul Heyman come up to me, and he said that I did a really good job in my backstage with Becky with holding my own. Yeah, just like holding my own and being able to stand out even with Becky Lynch right there next to me," Stratton said. [H/T Fightful]

The 24-year-old WWE star lost her NXT Women’s Championship to Becky Lynch on the September 12, 2023, episode of the white & gold show. The two women met again in an Extreme Rules Match at NXT No Mercy. It turned out to be a great match for both superstars, even though Stratton lost the contest.

Paul Heyman’s praise could land Tiffany Stratton on the WWE main roster soon

Paul Heyman has built the careers of many top wrestlers in the industry. His work has been phenomenal, and his current alliance with Roman Reigns has been unparalleled.

His praise could take Tiffany Stratton to the main roster, who is already excited about the prospect of performing at the highest level.

In her interview with WrestleRant, she stated that she would be ready when the time came to move to the main roster. It was a good experience for her to have some backstage segments on RAW.

"Yeah, it's definitely a little reassuring for sure to know that they have been putting me on RAW and giving me backstages here and there. It's definitely been reassuring and I'm really excited [for] when I get called up. I hope it's soon, but whenever it's right, I will be ready," Stratton added.[H/T Fightful]

WWE could call up Tiffany soon, as she has already shown her talent on NXT. She has put on some incredible matches in the past and has been one of the best finishers in the Women’s division.

Do you want to see Tiffany Stratton on the WWE main roster soon? Sound off in the comments section below!