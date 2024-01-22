24-year WWE veteran reveals ultimate dream match

A longtime WWE veteran has revealed their opponent for a potential dream match, and this is someone they have teamed up with in the past.

Natalya has been wrestling for 24 years. She has locked horns with numerous top talents over the years besides joining forces with several future Hall of Famers. There's one legend she has not yet faced in singles action and that's Gail Kim.

Kim reunited with Tyson Kidd at an event this weekend. Natalya's husband posted a photo with the TNA Hall of Famer, and the former responded by stating:

"This really made me smile. Love you, @gailkimitsme [heart emoji]," Natalya wrote.

Kim responded that she loves both Kidd and Natalya as they are her favorites. In response, the former Divas Champion declared Kim as her dream opponent.

"And you're a DREAM MATCH OF MINE!!!!!," Natalya wrote.

Natalya and Kim last teamed up on Superstars tapings in April 2011. They defeated Maryse and Melina on the April 14 episode of Superstars, before repeating the same against Alicia Fox and Melina a couple of weeks later.

Gail Kim comments on WWE Royal Rumble return

Gail Kim made her in-ring debut in the WWE in June 2003. However, her maiden stint with the company ended prematurely in November 2004, when the Canadian star was released due to budget cuts. After spending a couple of years in TNA, Kim returned to the Stamford-based promotion in 2008 and stayed with the company until September 2011.

Kim has had some interesting things to say about the WWE in recent years, but she seems open to a potential Royal Rumble appearance.

The current TNA producer recently appeared on Ring The Bella and was asked about possibly appearing at the Royal Rumble this month.

"First off, I don’t think they would ask me (laughs), which is okay. But you know, you saw Mickie and what a great relationship... I think Scott D'Amore, as our leader in IMPACT, has done some amazing things. Whatever happens happens," she said. [From 7:24 to 7:42]

Kim is a one-time former Women's Champion and her last WWE match was a Battle Royal on the August 01, 2011 edition of RAW. The legendary wrestler's last singles bout for the company ended on a heartbreaking note as she lost to Phoenix. The match took place on the June 27, 2011, episode of Superstars.

