"I think that he just doesn’t get it" - Former WWE Superstar on Vince McMahon’s view of diversity

Gail Kim doesn't believe Vince McMahon understands diversity.

IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Famer and former WWE Women's Champion Gail Kim was the latest guest on Wrestling with Stereotypes to discuss a wide variety of topics. When talking about the lack of diversity in WWE, Kim believes the problems start at the top with Vince McMahon.

"I’m a firm believer that you’re a product of how you were raised the majority of the time, and I think that Vince just doesn’t get it," Gail Kim said. "I’ve heard many times that one of his biggest heroes is Martin Luther King Jr. I’ve heard this from a few people and it’s a known fact, but it still makes me scratch my head in a sense that if he truly believes that, it’s almost ignorance of not knowing that you’re—I think in their minds they may think, ‘Oh, if I hire ethnic people, that makes not racist.’ It’s like that person saying ‘I have a black best friend, so I’m good’, right?"

Gail Kim-Irvine @gailkimITSME I’m having a hard time believing in people with humanity today. Can someone change my mind? I’m having a hard time believing in people with humanity today. Can someone change my mind?

Gail Kim finds Vince McMahon's lack of diversity in WWE very frustrating

While Gail Kim hopes that things will get better at WWE, she doesn't understand why Vince McMahon hasn't allowed talented performers like Naomi an opportunity to be the face of the company's women's division. Admitting that things like that irk her, she said:

"Maybe it’s getting better there, but I agree with you. Naomi is a great example; how long has she been there?" Gail Kim asked. "She’s a great athlete, the fans love her, so why couldn’t she have been the face of the company at one point? Those kinds of things irk me a little bit as well, but I guess it’s not a deal-breaker for a lot of fans. I don’t know what to say. It’s a very frustrating thing at times but I’m glad we’re discussing it."

Thanks to WrestleZone for the transcription of this interview.

