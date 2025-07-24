  • home icon
  • "24 years of hard work" - Former WWE champion sends emotional message after devastating loss on Smackdown

By JP David
Published Jul 24, 2025 13:41 GMT
A WWE Superstar has a message after a loss on SmackDown. (Photos: @SuperChrisSabin on X and WWE.com)
A current WWE SmackDown star delivered a message to his followers following a loss last Friday in San Antonio, Texas. It has been a rough few months for the veteran and his tag team partner.

Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley of the Motor City Machine Guns have been trying to get back into the title picture and regain the WWE Tag Team Championship. They won the title two weeks into their tenure, beating The Tongans with help from The Usos.

MCMG had multiple chances of regaining the title, but they kept failing and failing. They most recently lost a number one contender's four-way match to the newly formed team of Andrade and Rey Fenix. The other two participants were DIY and Fraxiom.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Chris Sabin shared an inspiring message to his followers. He celebrated his one-year anniversary of joining WWE, which was the culmination of his hard work. It took him 24 years before he finally got signed by the biggest wrestling company in the world.

"1 year ago today I signed my first WWE contract. 24 years of hard work, dedication, injuries, comebacks, highs and lows and everything was absolutely worth it to achieve what was both my dream and goal. Never give up," Sabin tweeted.
It will be interesting to see what's next for Motor City Machine Guns after failing to become the number one contenders.

Chris Sabin comments on how it feels to be working in WWE

Speaking to Bleacher Report back in May, Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley commented on what it's like to work in WWE after years on the indies and other promotions. Sabin remains shellshocked by just how big the company was and the amount of effort and manpower it takes to make it run.

"It's an amazing experience, just being here. Especially seeing the other side of pro wrestling, as far as other companies go, independents go, companies in Japan and Mexico and all over the world, just to see how much work goes into this company and the shows and the production and just how many people work here and the organization. It's just unbelievable to see what a giant, massive company this is," Sabin said. [H/T: Bleacher Report]
Sabin and Shelley spent the majority of their careers with TNA Wrestling. They also won titles across the world with other promotions such as NJPW and Ring of Honor.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
