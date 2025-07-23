Cheers to WWE Superstar Chris Sabin

Chris Sabin celebrated a major WWE milestone today and shared a heartfelt message on social media. The veteran is in a tag team with Alex Shelley, known as The Motor City Machine Guns, on SmackDown. Sabin took to social media today to note that he signed with the promotion a year ago. The former champion shared that it had taken over two decades of hard work to get to this point and claimed that it was worth it. He also told fans to never give up on their dreams, and you can check out his message in the post below. &quot;1 year ago today I signed my first WWE contract. 24 years of hard work, dedication, injuries, comebacks, highs and lows and everything was absolutely worth it to achieve what was both my dream and goal. Never give up,&quot; he wrote. The Motor City Machine Guns made their SmackDown debut in October 2024. The duo competed in a number one contender's tag team match last week on SmackDown but came up short. Andrade and Rey Fenix emerged victorious and will be challenging The Wyatt Sicks for the WWE Tag Team Championships this Friday night on SmackDown. Former WWE writer reveals his issue with The Motor City Machine GunsWrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared his biggest issue with The Motor City Machine Guns. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo stated that his biggest issue with the popular duo was that the promotion hadn't told fans much about them. He noted that Sabin and Shelley needed to form a connection with fans and couldn't just be wrestlers on the show. &quot;How? Why? There are 30 wrestlers on this show. I'm not going to care about you just because you're a wrestler. There's got to be some type of a connection. I need to know about Sabin. I need to know about Shelley. We don't know anything about any of these people.&quot; [19:31 onwards]Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin had a brief reign as WWE Tag Team Champions last year, shortly after their debut with the company. It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for the former champions moving forward.