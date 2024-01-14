25-year-old former WWE Star officially signs with TNA Wrestling 

Several former WWE stars made their presence felt during the rebirth of TNA Wrestling at Hard to Kill 2024. During the end of a successful event, the promotion announced one of their new signings who previously worked for the Stamford-based promotion.

In 2018, Xia Brookside signed with WWE and started her journey as a superstar in the United Kingdom on NXT UK. As one of the youngest stars in the promotion, fans, and management had high hopes for Brookside during her run with the company which lasted around four years.

Unfortunately, she was released from WWE in 2022. Post her release, Xia returned to her grassroots in Japan. Recently, TNA Wrestling on their official X (Twitter) account announced the official signing of Xia Brookside.

"BREAKING: @XiaBrookside has signed with TNA Wrestling! #HardToKill"

The announcement was made before the end of the show. Brookside was also seen at the event where she competed in the Kockout's Ultimate X match, which she lost.

Xia Brookside has reportedly signed her second long-term deal post her WWE release

After taking part in the second Mae Young Classic, Xia Brookside worked on the developmental brand in the United Kingdom for the majority of her tenure with WWE. She was in-and-out of the title picture in NXT UK and faced notable names in the promotion during her run.

After four years of working with the Stamford-based promotion, she spent some time in Japan before returning to the United States to try her hand in TNA Wrestling. According to Fightful Select, Brookside has signed her second long-term deal with TNA for three years.

"As far back as November, IMPACT/TNA and Brookside were in contact, and the company had extended an offer to bring her to the company. The deal was done before the PLE, so Hard to Kill was the first date on what we're told is a three-year contract." [H/T - Fightful Select]

The event also had former stars such as Dolph Ziggler, Dana Brooke, and Top Dolla. It will be interesting to see what the young star does in the promotion.

